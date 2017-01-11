Trump ‘said he’s not aware’ of being briefed on Russia report, Conway says

0:32 Combat Zone Fitness to open in Turlock Pause

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

0:39 EPA honors Crystal Creamery

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

1:45 Enochs coach James Stacy discusses matchup with Downey

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions