President Obama gets emotional when talking about wife Michelle in farewell address

President Barack Obama delivered his farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night, outlining his success and encouraging Americans to participate in and lift up democracy.
But it was the personal portion of the speech when he honored his wife Michelle that brought the President to tears.
“Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side, for the past 25 years you have not only been my wife and the mother of my children, you have been my best friend,” Obama said.
“You took on a role you didn’t ask for and you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody and a new generation sets it sights higher because it has you as a role model. You made me proud and you have made the country proud.”
Obama shedding a tear as he addresses his love for Michelle, his daughters, and the Bidens just killed me tbh.— Lauren Osborn (@logonewild) January 11, 2017
Obama sheds a tear when thanking Michelle. pic.twitter.com/rzZweSHnLO— Jodi (@jodotcom) January 11, 2017
Also gonna miss Obama x Biden :( pic.twitter.com/zqQbTPcy5M— denny (@DENNYBOOOOOIIII) January 11, 2017
Obama also talked about his daughters, Sasha and Malia.
“Under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women. You are kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You bore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily,” Obama said. “Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad.”
He then turned his attention to his Vice President Joe Biden, “the scrappy kid from Scranton who became Delaware’s favorite son.” He called Biden “the best” decision he made as a nominee and called Biden “a brother.”
“Your friendship has been one of the great joys of our lives,” Obama said.
Also gonna miss Obama x Biden :( pic.twitter.com/zqQbTPcy5M— denny (@DENNYBOOOOOIIII) January 11, 2017
Comments