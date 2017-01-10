Mike Pompeo: Just a regular guy among Trump nominees worth millions, billions

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm Pause

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 9, 2017

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

10:00 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

2:04 Gear up for food safety to prevent food poisoning

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions