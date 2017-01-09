Death of Washington state veteran prompts call for VA investigation

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired Pause

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:59 Merced River rising close to flood levels in Yosemite Valley

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

2:55 Fort Worth city leaders address public concern over arrest video

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

1:02 Giving Tree campaign at mission