Donald Trump meets with another Texan, and this time it’s a Lockheed Martin executive

4:24 Reaction on Donald Trump victory in Modesto Pause

1:37 Searching For Missing Mom

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

2:10 Spreading Christmas cheer in Turlock