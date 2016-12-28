For ninth straight year, Obama is most admired man in U.S., but Trump is closing fast

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window Pause

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

1:10 Riding along Broadway with Wichita police officers

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

0:10 Arrowhead Stadium security guard makes impressive tackle during Broncos-Chiefs game.

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson