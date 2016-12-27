Legislator charged with felony domestic violence against his wife

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson Pause

2:33 Blankets and more handed out to homeless in Modesto

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:01 Christmas meal at Salvation Army in Turlock

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

2:25 Homeless Camps Cleared In Beard Brook Park

1:00 Bret Harte's Dishion is girls cross country Runner of the Year

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:43 Frank Carson emerges from jail to cheers from family and friends