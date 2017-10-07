Exactly how old is this can of soup? ‘It’s a record,’ says food bank

This can of kidney soup was way past its prime — by decades, even — when it arrived at the food bank.
But there was no expiration date on the can when it was discovered at the Cardiff Foodbank in Wales, as that sort of thing just wasn’t necessary when the food was made.
It's a record!! Never had a donation to @CardiffFoodbank with 10d on before! @HeinzUK pic.twitter.com/ePCy6ew2mB— Cardiff Foodbank (@CardiffFoodbank) October 5, 2017
The foodbank tweeted a photo Thursday of the really old can, and it has prompted social media detectives to help solve the mystery of its origins.
First, there was this clue, from Heinz UK, who tweeted to Cardiff Foodbank:
Wow! That soup was discontinued over 35 years ago. Should be in a museum rather than a food bank! :)— Heinz (@HeinzUK) October 5, 2017
But the most definitive clue — the price tag — shows the kidney soup in question dates back to at least before Feb. 15, 1971, which was called “Decimal Day” in the UK, when they switched around their currency system.
Before Decimal Day, pence, or British pennies, were denoted with “d”; after Decimal Day, pence are denoted by “p.”
Decimalisation was 15 February 1971— John Roch (@JohnDRoch) October 7, 2017
10d was 10 pence back in the day. Back when it was shillings and pence and all that jazz.— Overblown (@OverblownZine) October 6, 2017
The Cardiff Foodbank social media admins took the unique moment as an opportunity to remind their followers that, while historical artifacts are interesting, this really isn’t the type of donation they need. The moment had been retweeted more than 2,600 times as of Saturday morning.
“It’s a record! Never had a donation with 10d on before!” the food bank tweeted. “Please could we remind everyone that food donated needs to be in date! Thank you :)”
