He grabbed a guy's hip at the bar to keep from falling over. Now he might go to jail.

We’ve all been there: You’re in crowded bar and — right before losing your balance — you put your hand on the person in front of you to keep from falling.
That’s what representatives for 27-year-old Jamie Harron said he did at a bar in Dubai, according to The Guardian, and now he faces up to three years in jail because of it.
Harron, a British tourist, was arrested on a charge of public indecency three months ago, and still remains in the area after having his passport confiscated, according to the Independent.
According to the Independent, Harron was wading through a crowd at the Rock Bottom bar when he “touched a man on his hip” so he wouldn’t bump into him and spill his drink.
At first, the man Harron touched didn’t do anything about the encounter. But about 30 minutes later, police allegedly came into the bar and arrested Harron.
The police charged him with public indecency, and tacked on another charge for drinking alcohol, according to SkyNews.
It’s been a challenging time for Harron, who has been stuck in the country for 3 months — he’s already lost his job and paid nearly $40,000 in expenses and legal fees, according to The Guardian.
He also missed his original court date, Radha Stirling, the chief executive of Detained in Dubai, told SkyNews.
“He was expecting to appear in court this Sunday, but the court moved the date without telling him or his lawyer," she said. "This led to a sentence of 30 days' imprisonment for failing to present himself at the hearing.”
Stirling added that Harron’s case is just “another example of how vulnerable tourists are to arrest and detention in Dubai.”
“It is quite outrageous that he has been held in the country for so long already,” she said.
