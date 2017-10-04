She told her husband they’d just won $60,000. Count the zeroes, said the clerk

When Robin Walker and her husband Brett McCoy stopped at the McLeod Trading Post in Alberta, Canada, for some chicken feed, she thought she might as well scan the pile of lottery tickets in her glove compartment.
“A whole bunch of numbers” came up on the screen when she scanned one ticket, so she scanned it again and went to tell McCoy the good news, reports the Edmonton Journal.
“I ran outside and told Brett we won $60,000,” Walker said. “The store clerk came after me and said, ‘Robin – count the zeroes.’”
The couple had actually won $60 million – the biggest jackpot in Alberta history. They claimed the prize Wednesday at the Western Canada Lottery Corp. offices in St. Albert.
Walker and McCoy intend to take some time to figure out what to do with the windfall from the Sept. 22 Lotto Max draw. They had the only winning numbers in Canada.
“I was pretty excited when I thought it was $60,000,” McCoy said. “That would have taken care of a big chunk of our mortgage.”
The couple, who live in Peers, northeast of Edmonton, met while working in an oilfield, where McCoy still works, reports CBC. Walker runs a hobby farm and is a stay-at-home mom to her four children, ages 4 to 16.
