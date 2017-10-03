Surprising Syria prepared for World Cup playoff vs Australia

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Syria's national soccer team celebrates at the conclusion of their match with Iran which drew 2-2 during their Round 3 - Group A World Cup qualifier at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran. Regardless of how Syria does in its World Cup playoff against Australia, the team has helped football knock fighting out the headlines for a while in their war-torn country. The Syrians are still in contention to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, and the journey to their biggest match so far has captured domestic and international attention. Vahid Salemi, File AP Photo