‘A pregnant thief?’ Someone stole pickles, honey and ice cream from this farm

When Tom Trueman of Aulac, Canada, discovered someone had stolen pickles, honey and ice cream from his farm, he couldn’t help thinking about the classic stereotype about cravings during pregnancy.
“So, we figured, you never know, there could be a pregnant thief,” he told the CBC.
Whoever it was, they apparently were hungry. Trueman said the thief or thieves took four or five jars of pickles, 20 to 30 pounds of honey and 40 liters of ice cream from the produce stand at this farm Sunday night.
“They must have a sweet tooth and looking for a little sour to go with it, I guess, a little tang,” Trueman told the CBC. “Hard to say what urge they were trying to satisfy.”
Trueman discovered the break-in when he arrived to open his stand Monday morning. Along with the food, he also lost equipment, scales, an air conditioning unit and cash, along with some jam and sodas. Trueman says he expects his losses to run into the thousands of dollars.
Along with blueberries, Trueman Blueberry Farms also operates beehives, a sunflower maze and fields of pumpkins, blackberries and raspberries for visitors who want to pick their own produce.
Trueman told the CBC the burglar (or burglars) must have had some luck on their side – they climbed right over an observation beehive to get into the stand.
“They were fairly close to jeopardy,” he said. “They might not have known it. If those had got out they would have been a little less happy with their choices.”
Despite the losses, he’s obviously taking the theft in stride.
“It's all part of being in business,” Trueman said. But he has installed a security system at the stand, reports The Sackville Tribune-Post.
