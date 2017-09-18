This couple says they were denied an apartment due to the sex of their unborn baby

They were the top contender for an open unit at Marina Housing Co-operative—an apartment complex in Vancouver, Canada, where the couple was hoping to raising their 2-year-old son and the second child they were expecting.
The apartment’s co-op board told Kristjan Gottfried and Michelle Hurtig that they couldn’t move forward in the rental process until they revealed the sex of their unborn child, according to the CBC.
But when Gottfried and Hurtig told the board they had a baby girl on the way, the couple says the co-op rejected them for the two-bedroom apartment they had applied to rent.
A representative for the co-op informed the couple that the apartment’s rules barred boys and girls from sharing a bedroom, according to the CBC. The family says it was told they would have to wait—possibly for years—for a three-bedroom apartment in the complex to open up if they wanted to live there.
“I would describe it as being completely outrageous and appalling and just unbelievable,” Gottfried told the CBC. “It’s discrimination. We get the room if our children are the same sex and we don't get the room if our children are not the same sex. It’s very, very clear-cut discrimination.”
CBC asked the co-op for a copy of its rules, but the board declined.
According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation guidelines, however, children of the opposite sex over the age of five shouldn’t share the same bedroom.
The couple told the CBC disagreed with that guidance, arguing that parents should be the ones who decided what’s appropriate and what’s not.
“No matter how I thought about it, I couldn't really wrap my brain around it,” Hurtig says.
The couple says they have a voicemail from a woman on the co-op board, calling to tell them that they were first in line for the unit—but that she needed to know the sex of the child before moving forward.
“We cannot offer you the unit because you do not know the sex of your child,” the woman in the voicemail says.
The co-op board denied to the CBC that the couple was ever being considered for the unit, and said that the child’s sex was not a factor in the rental application process.
The board also told the CBC that the board member who contacted the family had been distressed after receiving a number of text messages from Gottfried trying to influence the application process. Gottfried told the CBC his phone accidentally sent some messages multiple times.
An attorney for the co-op said that the volunteer board member who left the voicemail was not speaking on behalf of the board.
“Even if the recording is accurate and has not been altered, it shows that a new volunteer who was clearly overwhelmed spoke about the co-op in a way that was not authorized and did not accurately represent the co-op,” Vancouver attorney Geoffrey H. Dabbs told the CBC.
Renting the apartment would have been a financial relief for the family, according to 604 Now, a Vancouver blog.
As the CBC reports, their rent would have fallen from $1,840 to $895 per month in a city that is notoriously pricey.
“Sure, everybody would love to have their own bedroom. But that's not the reality. People can’t afford one bedroom per child,” Jennifer Ramsay, spokesperson for the Ontario Human Rights Legal Support Center, told the CBC. “Frankly, I am incredulous that somebody would ask the gender of somebody's baby before it's born.”
