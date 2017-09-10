More Videos

  Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

    Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina.

Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy http://www.miamiherald.com/news/article172272987.html
Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy http://www.miamiherald.com/news/article172272987.html

World

Hurricane Irma drains ocean from Bahamas beach, leaves ‘sea gone dry’

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 10, 2017 10:07 AM

A viral video posted from the Bahamas show a beach devoid of water as Hurricane Irma sucks water away from shorelines.

“I am in disbelief right now... This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That's as far as they see,” wrote Twitter user @Kaydi_K.

While it looks like the prelude to a tsunami, the bizarre sight is actually a byproduct of Hurricane Irma, reports The Washington Post. Basically, the storm is so powerful that it’s changing the shape of the ocean, sucking water from its surroundings into the core of the storm.

Twitter user @deejayeasya also posted a photo showing a Bahamas beach devoid of water.

The water should return as the hurricane moves on, the paper says.

