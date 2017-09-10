Hurricane Irma drains ocean from Bahamas beach, leaves ‘sea gone dry’

More Videos 1:03 Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby Pause 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 1:13 A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill 2:07 Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 7:50 Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 1:25 Merced High's Andre Barnett 0:41 1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 5:49 Peterson Archives: Jurors talk about not forgetting Laci Peterson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy http://www.miamiherald.com/news/article172272987.html Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy http://www.miamiherald.com/news/article172272987.html

Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy http://www.miamiherald.com/news/article172272987.html