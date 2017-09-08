How many people has Hurricane Irma killed?

More Videos 0:41 1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto Pause 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto 8:54 Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 1:56 Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto 1:29 Building a better downtown for Modesto 3:08 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses Amber Frey, lethal injection 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 0:31 Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston 2:08 Oakdale-Sonora: Highlights from big Mustangs victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Satellite imagery shows 3 hurricanes churning in Atlantic basin Three hurricanes churned through the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf this week. Satellite imagery from NASA and the NOAA posted on Friday, September 8, showed Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia. The imagery shows as Irma overtook the Caribbean islands and started its track to Florida with Jose tracking behind it. Three hurricanes churned through the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf this week. Satellite imagery from NASA and the NOAA posted on Friday, September 8, showed Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia. The imagery shows as Irma overtook the Caribbean islands and started its track to Florida with Jose tracking behind it. NASA-NOAA via Storyful

Three hurricanes churned through the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf this week. Satellite imagery from NASA and the NOAA posted on Friday, September 8, showed Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia. The imagery shows as Irma overtook the Caribbean islands and started its track to Florida with Jose tracking behind it. NASA-NOAA via Storyful