Raw sewage turned this family’s swim into a nightmare

His sons had begged him to go to the beach for days.
The summer heat was sweltering, and without power in their house, the heat was impossible to escape. There wasn’t even a fan at home to keep cool from the oppressive July humidity.
And so their father finally agreed to go to the beach, and brought his kids to the Mediterranean for a swim.
But what was intended as a way to beat the heat quickly became a nightmare, according to AFP: “When we returned home in the evening, I noticed that Mohammed and his brothers were very ill and their condition quickly deteriorated,” the children’s father, Ahmed al-Sayis, told the French news agency.
The children were quickly hospitalized—and one of them, 5-year-old Mohammed, died after 10 days in the hospital. He’s the victim, the Gaza Ministry of Health tells The Independent, of poison that he ingested while swimming with his siblings in the sewage-contaminated waters along the Gaza coastline.
Mohammed’s brothers ultimately recovered, but dozens of others have also been treated for illness after swimming in the waste-polluted waters near Gaza City. It’s only gotten worse as an electricity crisis has gripped Gaza, according to AFP, starting in April when the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank cut the amount of electricity it buys from Israel to send to Gaza. The move was an attempt to put pressure on the terror group Hamas, which controls Gaza.
But it has also left the poor, densely-populated Gaza Strip with a severe shortage of electricity, according to AFP—a shortage so bad that it’s crippled Gaza’s sewage treatment facilities this summer.
Now, sewage that was once treated and sent far out to sea is being spewed into coastal waters, uncleaned. The most recent environmental survey found that 73 percent of Gaza’s coastline is dangerously polluted with sewage, according to The Guardian.
“I remember when we had electricity 24/7, people would still come here to escape the heat. But no beach and no electricity – that is a disaster for Gaza,” Gaza lifeguard Khalid Farahat told The Guardian in late July. “When there is electricity to power my loudspeaker I warn people to stay out of the water.”
Most in Gaza know the water is dangerous and contaminated by raw or barely-treated sewage, according to The Independent. But hundreds of children still flock to the beach each day to escape the heat, according to AFP, and on Fridays, the Muslim day of rest, that number swells to the thousands.
“It’s hot and humid and there is no power, water or fans in the house,” Ahmed, Mohammed’s father, explained to local media, according to The Independent. “The sea is our only outlet.”
