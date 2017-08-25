He tried to paint over a swastika in the town park — but the mayor stopped him

For Corey Fleischer, painting over hateful graffiti is one way to combat bigotry and send a message of inclusion.
But when he tried to do away with a swastika in a Canadian town’s park, he faced stiff opposition — from the town mayor himself.
Located in Pointe-des-Cascades, Quebec, the swastika is emblazoned on a merchant vessel anchor that the town claims predates World War II, according to CBC. It was discovered by divers 25 years ago.
Because of that, the municipality considers the anchor — located in a park known locally as “Anchor Park” — to be a piece of history worth preserving.
So when Fleischer, the founder of a group called Erasing Hate, was called to the small town to paint over the symbol last Thursday, he was confronted by mayor Gilles Santerre, who called the local police to remove him from the park, according to BBC.
Keeping the controversial symbol in the park is not a nod of approval towards Nazi ideology, the mayor argued.
"The village of Pointe-des-Cascades does not endorse Nazism,” Santerre wrote in a statement. “Our village has a beautiful community and family spirit, and creates events that bring people together.”
Some of the town’s 1,500 residents agree with the mayor.
Cathy Bonneville, who lives in the village, told CBC that Fleischer should research the history of the swastika before deciding to remove it.
Indeed, the symbol does predate Nazi Germany — even though it is largely associated with Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich.
The swastika is used in both Buddhism and Hinduism, and was considered a good luck charm before the rise of Hitler, according to BBC.
And in the mayor’s statement about the anchor, he cited a Radio Canada article that said the swastika used to be a symbol for peace before the 1920s.
That’s why Bonneville thinks the anchor should remain standing with the swastika painted on it.
“I don't appreciate the fact the swastika has been taken over by the Nazis and it's a symbol that is now a negative symbol,” Bonneville said. “It's been around for so long in other cultures.”
As a compromise, David Ouellette, from the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said that the town should provide “full context” of the anchor’s significance if it will remain in the park.
Santerre has agreed to putting a more descriptive plaque next to the anchor to avoid any confusion. The current plaque describes the anchor as a “relic of Nazism.”
But Fleischer doesn’t think that change is enough.
“There is zero place for any swastikas in any public parks, right across the world," he told CBC. "It is no longer a sign of peace. It is no longer a sign of joy."
