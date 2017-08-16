Screenshot from CBC News
Screenshot from CBC News

World

She lost her engagement ring for a decade. It was found in the garden — on a carrot

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

August 16, 2017 7:13 AM

Mary Grams never thought she would see her diamond engagement ring again — until it was found wrapped around a carrot plucked from the soil of a family garden in Alberta, Canada.

Grams, 84, told CBC News that she believes she lost the ring in 2004 while pulling weeds from a garden on her family farm.

She couldn’t find the ring for a decade after.

“We looked high and low on our hands and knees,” she said. “We couldn't find it. I thought for sure either they rototilled it or something happened to it.”

But this year, Grams’ daughter-in-law, Colleen Daley, is credited with locating the missing ring.

Daley was plucking carrots out of a garden — located on the farm that Grams’ family has owned for 105 years — when she noticed one carrot had grown around a diamond ring.

She told CBC News that she knew it must have belonged to one of the women who lived on the farm, and asked her husband if he recognized the ring.

“He said, ‘yeah’,” she said. “His mother had lost her engagement ring years ago in the garden and never found it again. And it turned up on this carrot.”

“If you look at it, it grew perfectly around the carrot. It was pretty weird looking,” she added. “I've never seen anything like that. It was quite interesting.”

Grams owned the ring since 1951, a year before she married her husband, who died five years ago, according to Telegraph.

She never told her husband about losing the ring, and instead quietly bought a replacement.

“I didn't tell him, even, because I thought for sure he'd give me heck or something,” she said.

Now she’s looking forward to wearing the original.

“I'm going to wear it,” she said, “because it still fits.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
History of NORAD tracking Santa 3:15

History of NORAD tracking Santa

View More Video