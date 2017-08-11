He was bitten twice — once by a rattlesnake, and then by a $30,000 medical bill.

The medical bill "was actually more traumatic" than a venomous snake bite, Hugh Sparks said.
Sparks was taking pictures of a variety of snakes with his son Briet on the side of a highway when one bit him.
At first, Sparks thought it was a prairie rat snake — but it was actually a rattlesnake, which is venomous.
"I just kind of swiped it up and it bit me, and I just tossed it off the road and said, ‘Breit, that was a rattlesnake,’” Sparks said to WFAA. “You're driving!"
His son sped to the closest hospital in Haskell, Texas, where Sparks received his first anti-venom dose, according to WFAA.
Then the medical team told Sparks — his hand and wrist beginning to swell — that he would have to be transferred to another bigger hospital by helicopter.
"I said I don't want to take a helicopter ride," Sparks told WFAA. "I said it's too expensive."
But the doctors and nurses didn’t give Sparks an option, his son said to WFAA, and required him to take the helicopter to Abilene, Texas.
Once he arrived, Sparks was told that his arm might have to be amputated. He was also told there was a fair chance he might die.
But none of that hurt just quite as bad as his $43,514.56 bill for the air ambulance, which ended up being just under $30,000 after insurance, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Sparks said the bill was “actually more traumatic than when I realized I was bitten by a rattlesnake."
And because of that high price, Sparks said he views the air evacuation team as “predators.”
"I resented that I wasn't in control of my own fate," Sparks told the Houston Chronicle. "I was at a disadvantage because I was under duress and when I'm under duress, the predators came in. Not the doctors, not the hospital; air vac saw their opportunity."
A spokesperson for the Air Evac LifeTeam that transported Sparks sent an emailed statement to WFAA explaining the price.
“When Air Evac LifeTeam is called by an EMS provider, first responder or hospital, we do not ask for insurance information before accepting a flight,” the statement read. “We provide access to a higher level of care, and the cost to provide that access is 87 percent fixed. The costs include the lease and maintenance of the aircraft, and staffing a base 24 hours a day, seven days a week with professionally trained and credentialed flight nurses, flight paramedics, pilots and mechanics."
Sparks — who is trying to lower the price through negotiations with his insurance company and Air Evac LifeTeam — said not everybody can afford expensive bills like this.
"This makes my life difficult," he said. "But this will ruin other people."
Comments