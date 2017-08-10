‘Our smallest survivor’: Baby born at just 12 ounces finally gets to go home

When Ariana Sophia Cruz-Gutierrez was born, she weighed just 12 ounces.
That’s less than the weight of three sticks of butter.
Cruz-Gutierrez —who was born March 9 at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Maryland — spent over four months in the hospital, according to the Capital Gazette.
She was released last Thursday.
At first, parents Oscar Gutierrez and Claudia Cruz didn’t know if their baby girl would survive.
The couple learned that Claudia Cruz had “really high blood pressure” when they went to a prenatal appointment more than halfway through the pregnancy. It turned out she had gestational hypertension, caused by the pregnancy — and it was decided to induce the birth.
Cruz-Gutierrez was not breathing when she was born. But the couple decided to fight to keep her alive.
“When the baby was born, we were uncertain of what could happen,” Gutierrez said. “The baby could die, but with God’s help and blessing, and the incredible work of the people here, everything has turned out well.”
It’s a decision that wasn’t easy at the time.
“We felt like we wanted to die,” Gutierrez said. “But, now that we’ve thought of it, it was the best decision we made. Truthfully, when they told us the baby could die, our life changed completely.”
Cruz-Gutierrez was the smallest surviving baby ever born at Anne Arundel Medical Center, according to a Facebook post from the hospital.
The baby — who now weighs 4 pounds, 15 ounces, just under three pounds lighter than the average American newborn — has to regularly return to the hospital for checkups. It won’t become clear until at least 18 months if she will have any physical or intellectual challenges due to her premature birth.
But Dr. Suzanne Rindfleisch, director of the NICU, emphasized just how amazing her recovery was.
“She was our smallest survivor,” said Rindfleisch, who’s been at the hospital for 24 years. “She was 12 ounces and dropped to 8 ounces. It was a long and difficult course for her, but she has a bright future ahead. Being at 24 weeks gestation, all the issues of a premature birth were there with the placement of tubes and monitors. She had transfusions and intubations. Her head sonogram was normal, though. And her parents were by her side all these months.”
“We’re all thrilled Ariana is going home,” Rindfleisch added. “She was a special baby. She’ll always be remembered.”
