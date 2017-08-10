This city paid over $10,000 to ‘humanely euthanize’ hundreds of geese

After struggling with an overabundance of geese, one city found a solution: kill them.
It’s a problem that has plagued the city of Columbus, Ohio — and specifically, its Scioto River Downtown area — for a number of years, according to The Columbus Dispatch.
In 2013, the city hired a company named Goosebuster LLC for $27,000 to patrol the area with dogs to scare away the geese, which were aggressive and known to attack visitors.
But that didn’t work — the problem persisted, and in 2016, Brandi Braun, a spokeswoman with the Columbus Department of Recreation and Parks, told The Columbus Dispatch that geese poop had become a “pretty prolific” issue.
“The complaints we’ve gotten are more on the goose poop,” she said. “We’ve been sweeping twice a day.”
The problem was made worse because of people feeding the geese — a practice the SPCA warns against.
So that year, the Recreation and Parks department hired SCRAM!, which was paid just under $15,000 to remove dead or injured geese, shake eggs to limit the population and sometimes frighten the birds with dogs.
Again, that didn’t work.
But this year, the city seemed to finally rid itself of the pesky geese — by hiring a company that “humanly euthanized” around 250 of them with carbon dioxide.
John Nichelson told The Columbus Dispatch that around this time last year, he remembered walking near the river and counting 88 geese.
But on Tuesday, there were none in sight.
“It beats sirens,” he told The Columbus Dispatch. “It beats dogs.
The city hired Wildlife Control Company to get rid of the geese, at a total cost of $10,750.
That’s about $43 per goose.
Brian Hoyt, a spokesperson for the Columbus Recreation and Parks, said about just 50 were left in the area after Wildlife Control Company used a process called “carbon dioxide-induced narcosis,” which puts the birds to sleep.
Some people questioned whether killing geese was the best way to get rid of them.
Michael McKinley, 32, said he would rather the city “return and relocate them,” while Kelly Jeter, 39-year-old supervisor with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, also hoped the city could find another solution.
Hoyt said he is unsure if the city will hire a company again to decrease the geese population.
It’s a “pretty normal practice,” he said.
The nation’s capitol took a somewhat similar approach when it was experiencing a deluge of geese.
Officials in Washington, D.C., also killed geese to stem their rising population in July — and then gave over 100 pounds of breast meat from 116 of the birds to D.C. Central Kitchen, which provides food to the homeless, according to WTOP.
It’s the second year that the city did this. Last year, breast meat from 365 geese was donated.
The meat was tested and found to be safe to consume, according to the National Park Service.
“Receiving the donated breast meat last year allowed our organization to provide healthy meals to over 400 people around the city, and this year we plan to do the same,” said Amy Bachman, the D.C. Central Kitchen director of procurement and sustainability.
