Rescue mission in Australia becomes recovery effort, US Marines says

SYDNEY – The search for three missing U.S. Marines on Australia's east coast shifted from a rescue mission to a recovery mission on Sunday, the U.S. military said.
"The transition comes after teams led continuous sustained search efforts supported by aircraft and ships," the III Marine Expeditionary Force, based in Okinawa, Japan, said in a statement.
"As the sea state permits, recovery efforts will be conducted to further search, assess and survey the area, in coordination and with assistance from the Australian Defense Force," the statement said.
Such operations can take several months to complete, it said.
Next-of-kin for the three missing Marines have been notified, the military said. The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.
Twenty-six crew members were aboard the MV-22 Osprey heli-plane, which had launched from the USS Bonhomme Richard, when it entered the water off Shoalwater Bay in Queensland on Saturday night while conducting regularly scheduled operations.
Twenty-three of the crew members were rescued within an hour.
In recent years, the Osprey have been involved in a series of high-profile crashes resulting in deaths or injuries.
In December, several crew members of an Osprey were injured and had to be rescued in a mishap off Okinawa in Japan. In January, three U.S. soldiers were injured in a "hard landing" of an Osprey in Yemen.
No Australian personnel were involved in Saturday's incident, Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said in a statement. She also had spoken with U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis to offer Australia's assistance, she said.
