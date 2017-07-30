Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to a question at a joint news conference at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to a question at a joint news conference at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Yuri Kadobnov AP

World

Putin announces that Russia is expelling 755 U.S. diplomats, escalating tensions

By Andrew Roth

The Washington Post

July 30, 2017 12:10 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that the U.S. diplomatic missions in Moscow and elsewhere in the country will have to reduce their staffs by 755 people.

In an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel, Putin said that the number of American diplomatic and technical personnel will be capped at 455 - equivalent to the number of their Russian counterparts working in the United States.

The Kremlin had said Friday, as the Senate voted to strengthen sanctions on Russia, that some American diplomats would be expelled, but the size of the reduction is dramatic. It covers the main embassy in Moscow, as well as missions in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok.

The Russian government is also seizing two diplomatic properties - a dacha, or country house, in a leafy neighborhood in Moscow, and a warehouse - following the decision by the Obama administration in December to take possession of two Russian mansions in the United States.

The move comes as it has become apparent that Russia has abandoned its hopes for better relations with the United States under a Trump administration.

