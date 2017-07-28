Flickr
A 14-year-old was raped, flagged a car down for help and was raped again, police say

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

July 28, 2017 7:51 PM

British police are seeking three men in relation to two alleged brutal attacks that took place in one night, according to media reports.

According to the British Transport Police, the first incident reportedly took place sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, as a 14-year-old girl walked with her friend into a train station.

While there, she was allegedly approached by two men, who led her to a secluded area of the station, where one of them raped her, police told the Birmingham Mail.

BBC News reports that police believe the victim then left the station in a “disoriented state” and flagged down a vehicle, reportedly for help. In that car, a third suspect allegedly raped her again, police told CNN.

“This was a horrifying ordeal for this young girl and we have specially trained officers supporting her,” Tony Fitzpatrick, a detective chief inspector from the British Transport Police, said in a statement, per CNN.

Initial reports indicated that the victim was 15 years old and police were only looking for two suspects. The British Transport Police later amended their report and released images of two suspects believed to be involved in the incident. The images were captured by security cameras.

Footage of the victim and the suspects was released by the Independent.

