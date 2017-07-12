‘Maps will need to be redrawn’: One of the largest icebergs ever recorded breaks free

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car Pause 3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa 2:36 Terror in Brussels 1:23 Chelsea Clinton's first solo trip to Haiti 0:45 Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house 0:19 Watch Sacramento firefighters withdraw car from bank after crash into building 3:34 Police bodycam video shows Shia LaBoeuf blowing up, swearing at Savannah officers 2:28 How to save your dog from a rattlesnake bite 0:19 Modesto police officers arrest attempted homicide suspect, give K-9 a lift Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A giant ice sheet that scientists had been monitoring for years broke off from Antarctica, creating a Delaware-sized iceberg in the Southern Ocean. NASA reported the change would not lead to increased sea levels immediately, but warned that it would now be easier for glaciers on the Antarctic continent to move towards the sea. ESA/Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by A. Hogg/CPOM/Priestly Centre via Storyful

