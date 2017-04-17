‘Big tarantulas the size of your face’ among 50 new spider species discovered

Scientists in Queensland, Australia have identified more than 50 new species of spiders ranging in size from a tarantula as big as your face to one the size of a fingernail.

Robert Raven, an arachnologist at the Queensland Museum in Brisbane, and his team spent two weeks looking for new spiders in an area in the northern part of the state. Raven said there was “mind-blowing” diversity in the different spiders the scientists collected.

“Under one rock, down in a gully with a fresh-water spring pumping through, I found species from six arachnid orders. It was absolutely spectacular to see all these six groups together,” Raven told Australian Geographic.

One of the species is called a peacock spider.

“The males have this thing where they can — they've got a fold around their body which extends out and forms like a peacock — beautiful little thing. They're about the size of two sugar grains stuck together,” Raven told NPR. “But you can actually see them flashing away in the sun, with these beautiful colors, as they go into the courtship behavior with the female. And, of course, if they get the wrong female, then they’re dinner.”

The scientists are currently identifying and photographing all the species they found and checking their findings with past discoveries to make sure none are duplicates. They’ve also put the giant tarantula in a tank in the lab to observe how it reacted and discovered it can stay underwater for hours at a time without emerging.

“The spider ran straight into the water, totally immersed, and remained there for at least four hours until we were too bored waiting for it to come up,” Raven said.

Even though he works with spiders every day, Raven himself has a fear of the eight-legged creatures. He doesn’t know how many times he’s been bitten, but estimates it’s about 100.

The spider expedition was made as a part of Bush Blitz, a program where scientists work with indigenous rangers to teach them about conservation.

“Hopefully this expedition will help us identify areas of natural values that we can protect for the future,” said Brad Grogan, manager of the Western Yalanji Aboriginal Corporation.