March 26, 2017 9:56 AM

Bullfighter slips; bull sticks its horn deep into a place where it shouldn’t be

By Adam Darby

adarby@kcstar.com

A Mexican bullfighter is recovering from reconstructive surgery after a bull gored him in the backside last weekend.

Antonio Romero was fighting Caporal in Plaza Mexico when he was knocked down and gored twice. The second time, the horn pierced Romero’s anus.

SB Nation reports that 11.8 inches of Romero’s rectum was damaged. The surgery was Monday.

Surgeon Rafael Vázquez Bayod spoke with Univision:

“The goring is very serious, very serious, a very, very severe injury in the anorectal region. It was a very powerful horn that completely destroyed the anal sphincter and seriously damaged the rectum.”

Romero, 38, was upbeat as he recovered in the hospital.

In a New York Daily News report, Romero said, “I have faith and hope in returning to feel, and show, that I can be someone important in the fiesta brava.”

Romero had been teasing Caporal, which means Leader, with a red cloth called a muleta.

The bullfighter lost his footing as the bull caught his arm, leaving his backside exposed.

And that’s when the bull exacted his very violent revenge.

Here is a link to a photo on Twitter, but beware: It is gruesome.

 

Bull vs. CNR bullfighter: stunts, acrobatics and a bunch of excitement

As an extra one-night attraction at the Caldwell Night Rodeo, world champion bullfighters go one-on-one with Spanish fighting bulls. The rounds last a minimum of 40 seconds and a maximum of 60; the bullfighters are judged on their acrobatics, stunts and moves.

Katherine Jones kjones@idahostateman.com
 

