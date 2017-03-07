Nike announces plans to release the ‘Pro Hijab’ – but not for a while

0:42 Sister talks about Destiny Borges' death at Yosemite Pause

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

0:39 Ripon plant makes health products for cows

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:41 Two in custody after death of Modesto 3-year-old

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

0:34 Stockton mayor leaves jail after arrest for alleged alcohol-infused strip poker game

1:23 Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week