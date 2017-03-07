The color of your taxi might predict how safe your ride is

Yellow taxis are iconic, but a new study suggests they might be safer too.
A study of 4,175 yellow taxis and 12,525 blue taxis in Singapore, tracked over three years, showed that yellow taxis were less likely to be rear-ended when on the roads compared to their blue-hued counterparts, according to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Researchers from the National University of Singapore and Chinese University of Hong Kong used three months of GPS logs from drivers to rule out alternative explanations like driver experience, speed and distance in their study, which was published Monday.
“Yellow taxis are more noticeable than blue taxis — especially when in front of another vehicle, and in street lighting — other drivers can better avoid hitting them, directly reducing the accident rate,” the abstract for the study read. “This finding can play a significant role when choosing colors for public transportation and may save lives as well as millions of dollars.”
Though drivers’ qualities and other accident factors did not make a difference in the yellow-blue comparison, researchers did find one distinction: Yellow taxis were 19 percent less likely to be rear-ended when driving under street lighting compared to 5 percent in daylight, suggesting that the visibility of the yellow color was much more significant at night.
The study’s reasoning — that yellow is safer because it is more easily seen — is part of the history for why yellow is such a popular taxi color in the first place.
Though many cabs had been yellow throughout the 20th century, the Chicago Yellow Cab Company, founded in 1915, is credited with deliberately choosing the iconic shade from a University of Chicago study that claimed “yellow with a tint of red” was the most visible color from a distance, Business Insider reported.
Since then, cabs across the country (and the world) have stuck with the paint color, according to Slate — to the point that more than 13,000 cabs in New York City today sport the sunny color to satisfy medallion requirements, according to the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission.
Comments