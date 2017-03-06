Surgeons remove 915 coins from turtle living in pool where people toss coins for luck

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub Pause

1:43 Modesto's Park Smoking Ban

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

4:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Basketball, soccer section title games

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting