U.S. steps up bombing raids on al Qaida in Yemen, citing threat to West

1:03 Raw Video: Shooting in downtown Modesto Pause

4:47 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Basketball, soccer section title games

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

1:00 How Northern California's next winter storm will roll through this weekend

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

1:18 Mother of teen suicide files lawsuit against Modesto City Schools

1:23 Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken