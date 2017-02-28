How much actual chicken is in your meal from McDonald's, Subway or Wendy's?

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long) Pause

0:38 Oakdale home, former wedding venue, burns

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly for Feb. 8

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:11 Dreamers told to keep head down, mouths shut

2:43 The Nine Trailer

2:36 Terror in Brussels