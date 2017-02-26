‘I am an immigrant’: A chef being sued by Trump rips off his coat on stage

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long) Pause

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

0:46 Ripon Almond Blossom Festival sights

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:37 Oakdale's Bronson Harmon becomes two-time Masters champion

1:44 Dear Mr. Congressman

2:17 Valley Recovery Resources put women on road to recovery

0:48 Don Pedro Reservoir spillway, Tuolumne River from high above

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth