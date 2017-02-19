He cared for a huge park for free while sleeping under a bridge. His death is a mystery

2:11 Junior SEALs train in Modesto Pause

1:40 Randall Koroush is missed at Capitol Park

1:16 Modesto residents near Tuolumne River prepare for floods

1:57 Family wants killers to stay in prison

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:05 Modesto's Seventh Street Bridge

0:33 Tuolumne River flowing on a quiet Sunday near La Grange

2:02 Fatal officer-involved shooting

1:52 High above the flooding San Joaquin River on Feb. 15, 2017