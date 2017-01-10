Canadian company buys American Apparel

3:46 How dental mercury seeps into the environment Pause

1:21 Video: On living and loving with Alzheimer's

0:42 Scene of Modesto crash, shots fired

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Week of Jan. 9, 2017

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

1:25 Oakdale High football team leaves for La Jolla

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

1:50 Gregori wrestler Mike Villavicencio wins in OT at Escalon