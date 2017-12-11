Bucking a trend, these churches figured out how to bring millennials back to worship

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages 2:56 Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 2:32 Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Office of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 0:20 One person in custody after explosion in New York City 6:25 How can children live like that? 3:43 How to bring millennials back to the pews 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 0:56 Watch helicopters draw water from reservoir to drop on Thomas Fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How to bring millennials back to the pews The City of Truth succeeds where many other churches are failing: attracting and retaining millennials. Its modern approach has made church more appealing for younger worshippers. The City of Truth succeeds where many other churches are failing: attracting and retaining millennials. Its modern approach has made church more appealing for younger worshippers. Allison Long The Kansas City Star

The City of Truth succeeds where many other churches are failing: attracting and retaining millennials. Its modern approach has made church more appealing for younger worshippers. Allison Long The Kansas City Star