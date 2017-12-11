Police respond to a report of an explosion near Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York.
Police respond to a report of an explosion near Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York. Charles Zoeller AP
NY Port Authority explosion: What we know now

Staff and wire reports

December 11, 2017 05:56 AM

A pipe bomb strapped to a man went off in the New York City subway near Times Square on Monday, injuring the suspect and three others at the height of the morning rush hour, law enforcement officials said.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio called the explosion “an attempted terrorist attack,” in a press conference Monday.

The suspect in custody has been identified as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, a Bangladeshi man, according to New York City police. He was injured in the explosion with burns to his abdomen and hands.

Officials said Ullah was inspired by the Islamic State but appeared to have had no direct contact with the group. Ullah came to the U.S. about seven years ago and lives in Brooklyn, law enforcement officials told The Daily Beast.

    Police shut down the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan following an explosion during peak morning commuting hours on December 11. The NYPD said it had arrested one male suspect. The A, C and E Subway lines were evacuated as a precaution.

Police shut down the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan following an explosion during peak morning commuting hours on December 11. The NYPD said it had arrested one male suspect. The A, C and E Subway lines were evacuated as a precaution.

Instagram/blauewand123 and Twitter/Bulls_1177 via Storyful

The explosion caused authorities to evacuate one of the busiest transit hubs in New York City as the workweek was set to begin.

Commuters underground near 40th Street and 8th Avenue began to flee after a loud, muffled sound was heard in the Port Authority subway station. Police officers, firefighters and Port Authority counterterrorism officials tried to clear commuters from the bus station and the west side of 8th Avenue as sirens blared.

Andre Rodriguez, 62, a caseworker at one of the city’s shelters, said he heard an explosion shortly before 7:30.

“I was going through the turnstile,” he said. “It sounded like an explosion, and everybody started running.”

Alicja Wlodkowski, 51, said that she had been in a restaurant inside the Port Authority when she suddenly saw a crowd of people running.

“A woman fell, and nobody even stopped to help her because it was so crazy,” she said. Then it all slowed down. I was standing and watching and scared.”

New Jersey Transit buses headed to the Port Authority were diverting to other locations. NJ Transit said buses were taking passengers to Secaucus and Hoboken, where they could take trains into the city.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the explosion.

New York City police say they are combing through video of the bombing in the subway system as part of the investigation.

The New York Times’ WILLIAM K. RASHBAUM, JONAH ENGEL BROMWICH and BRIAN M. ROSENTHAL and The Associated Press’ Colleen Long contributed to this report.

