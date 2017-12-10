It’s so cold outside that it snowed in Florida

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 2:56 Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:32 Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 3:03 "We deserve peace too", mother frustrated with Stanislaus justice system 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:04 What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? 1:02 2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater Video Link copy Embed Code copy

South Florida, brace yourself for temperatures in the 40s and 50s Forecasters expect the temperature to dip into the low 50s by Saturday night as a cold front moves through South Florida. Forecasters expect the temperature to dip into the low 50s by Saturday night as a cold front moves through South Florida. Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff

