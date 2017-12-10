Man attacks a cop and drags him by his leg. Video captures what happens next.

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 2:56 Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:08 Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home 2:32 Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 3:03 "We deserve peace too", mother frustrated with Stanislaus justice system 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:02 2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man The Broward Sheriff's office released bodycam video which shows a Lauderdale Lakes man fighting with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy before a second deputy fatally shoots him. The suspect, Jean Pedro Pierre, died at Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday night. The Broward Sheriff's office released bodycam video which shows a Lauderdale Lakes man fighting with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy before a second deputy fatally shoots him. The suspect, Jean Pedro Pierre, died at Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday night.

