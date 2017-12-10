Man attacks a cop and drags him by his leg. Video captures what happens next.

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home 2:08

Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 2:32

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

'We deserve peace too', mother frustrated with Stanislaus justice system 3:03

"We deserve peace too", mother frustrated with Stanislaus justice system

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater 1:02

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater

  • Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man

    The Broward Sheriff's office released bodycam video which shows a Lauderdale Lakes man fighting with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy before a second deputy fatally shoots him. The suspect, Jean Pedro Pierre, died at Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday night.

The Broward Sheriff's office released bodycam video which shows a Lauderdale Lakes man fighting with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy before a second deputy fatally shoots him. The suspect, Jean Pedro Pierre, died at Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday night.
The Broward Sheriff's office released bodycam video which shows a Lauderdale Lakes man fighting with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy before a second deputy fatally shoots him. The suspect, Jean Pedro Pierre, died at Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday night.

National

Man attacks a cop and drags him by his leg. Video captures what happens next.

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

December 10, 2017 07:50 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL

Cellphone footage showing a man being fatally shot after attacking a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy at a Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex went viral Friday.

The video — taken from an apartment complex balcony Wednesday— shows 42-year-old Jean Pedro Pierre dragging Deputy Sean Youngward by his left leg. At the time, Youngward was responding to a report of a disturbance at Sunset Hills Condominium, 3610 NW 21st St.

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home 2:08

Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 2:32

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

'We deserve peace too', mother frustrated with Stanislaus justice system 3:03

"We deserve peace too", mother frustrated with Stanislaus justice system

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater 1:02

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater

  • Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

    Cellphone video shows a Lauderdale Lakes man fighting with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy before a second deputy fatally shoots him. The suspect, Jean Pedro Pierre, died at Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday night.

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Cellphone video shows a Lauderdale Lakes man fighting with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy before a second deputy fatally shoots him. The suspect, Jean Pedro Pierre, died at Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday night.

Courtesy Romeo Pericles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

As neighbors urged Pierre to let the deputy go, Youngward calls for back-up after his baton and Taser failed to subdue Pierre.

That didn’t work.

As Pierre continues to drag the deputy and kick him, another officer, Deputy Steven Briggs, sweeps in.

“Tase him, tase him; don’t shoot him,” someone screams in the video.

That’s when Briggs, standing a few feet away, attempts to use his Taser.

But that didn’t work either.

“Let it go, bro. They’re gonna shoot you, man,” one man yells. Soon after, someone else is heard saying, “Think smart, bro.”

As Pierre lets go of Youngward, he charges at Briggs, who then fires his gun three times, the video shows.

Pierre then is seen falling flat on the ground.

On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that “Youngward tried to stop the violent attack by deploying his Taser and using his ASP (extending baton). Neither form of less-lethal force stopped Pierre from assaulting him.”

“[Deputy] Briggs ordered Pierre to stop,” BSO added. “Instead, Pierre charged at [Deputy] Briggs and several shots were fired. Pierre was not armed.”

Pierre was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.

Both deputies were placed on administrative leave, as per department policy.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home 2:08

Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 2:32

Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Offiice of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

'We deserve peace too', mother frustrated with Stanislaus justice system 3:03

"We deserve peace too", mother frustrated with Stanislaus justice system

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater 1:02

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video