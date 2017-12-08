Thieves paid for skydiving with stolen credit card. Filming it wasn’t their best idea, police say.

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
How can children live like that? 6:25

How can children live like that?

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home 2:08

Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home

Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer (Graphic Content) 1:00

Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer (Graphic Content)

A Ceres wrestler's heart-stopping victory 0:47

A Ceres wrestler's heart-stopping victory

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? 1:04

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree?

  • Couple takes skydiving trip purchased from stolen credit card, police say

    Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Identity Theft Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who used a stolen credit card number to purchase sky diving trips in Shirley earlier this year.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Identity Theft Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who used a stolen credit card number to purchase sky diving trips in Shirley earlier this year. Suffolk CountyPolice
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Identity Theft Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who used a stolen credit card number to purchase sky diving trips in Shirley earlier this year. Suffolk CountyPolice

National

Thieves paid for skydiving with stolen credit card. Filming it wasn’t their best idea, police say.

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

December 08, 2017 06:02 PM

UPDATED December 08, 2017 07:33 PM

Purchasing skydiving trips on a stolen credit card is pretty bold.

Even more bold? Splurging on the skydiving company’s video package so there would be footage to remember the high-flying, illegally-purchased escapade.

Suffolk County police say that’s exactly what two suspected thieves did on June 20 at Skydive Long Island in Shirley, N.Y. — and now, authorities have released photos and video of the entire adventure to try to catch the intrepid duo for identity theft.

“Normally if you’re using a stolen card, you don’t want to have your photos taken,” Suffolk Police Chief Stuart Cameron told NBC New York, adding that producing photo and video evidence of the crime was “brazen.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suffolk County police said the pair purchased two dives, for a total bill that rang up to about $700, NBC reports.

A tandem skydive at the Long Island skydiving company costs between about $200 and $300, according to the company’s website. Adding photos and video to the experience, as these thieves did, likely added more than $100 to the entire purchace price — and about $10 more if they opted to get a t-shirt, too.

The video of the dive captures it all: The pair’s pre-jump nerves, the jump from the plane with the instructors and even the triumphant aftermath.

“That was amazing. Best thing I ever did in my life,” the man says on the video, which runs for three minutes.

The woman is equally enthusiastic.

“So much fun!” she says. “Thank you!"

After the credit card company denied the charge, the skydiving company’s owner called the card carrier, NBC reports. That’s when the owner learned the card belonged to a man in Washington state — not to either of the two individuals who had already enjoyed a free-falling adventure and gotten away.

Police have said they’re hopeful the photos and videos of their exploit will help law enforcement catch the suspects.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest of the duo, who are wanted for identity theft.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Pause
How can children live like that? 6:25

How can children live like that?

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home 2:08

Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home

Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer (Graphic Content) 1:00

Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer (Graphic Content)

A Ceres wrestler's heart-stopping victory 0:47

A Ceres wrestler's heart-stopping victory

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:29

Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? 1:04

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree?

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video