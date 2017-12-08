Thieves paid for skydiving with stolen credit card. Filming it wasn’t their best idea, police say.

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 6:25 How can children live like that? 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:08 Once homeless Milbert children give tour of new Bradenton home 1:00 Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer (Graphic Content) 0:47 A Ceres wrestler's heart-stopping victory 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 1:04 What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Couple takes skydiving trip purchased from stolen credit card, police say Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Identity Theft Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who used a stolen credit card number to purchase sky diving trips in Shirley earlier this year. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Identity Theft Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who used a stolen credit card number to purchase sky diving trips in Shirley earlier this year. Suffolk CountyPolice

