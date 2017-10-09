ESPN host Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks.
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill after her tweets about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

By Mandy Matney

October 09, 2017 1:28 PM

ESPN host Jemele Hill is suspended for two weeks for violating the company’s social media policy twice, the company announced on Twitter Monday.

The SportsCenter host posted several tweets about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threatening to bench players for “disrespecting the flag” during the national anthem.

Yesterday, Hill tweeted that Jones “has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones.”

Hill "previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet," ESPN said in a statement posted to Twitter. “In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision."

ESPN did not specify which tweets Hill was suspended for. Hill has previously been under fire for calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist on Twitter.

