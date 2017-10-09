Miami Dolphins offensive line coach resigns after powder-snorting video surfaces

1:07 ‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce Pause

1:28 Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District

2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

2:01 Enochs science students' cool new tool

1:16 What did the Oakland Raiders players have to say after their latest loss?

0:56 Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win

1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

1:08 Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto

1:10 Knights Ferry cemetery project makes use of tractors, rakes ... and a jazz band