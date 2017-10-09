Neighbors revolt against tiny houses and say they will destroy property values

More Videos 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Pause 1:07 ‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce 1:28 Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District 1:08 Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto 2:01 Enochs science students' cool new tool 6:45 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns, Week 6 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 0:56 Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win 1:10 Knights Ferry cemetery project makes use of tractors, rakes ... and a jazz band 2:18 These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Developer Kelvin Young believes his planned “tiny house” community in northwest Charlotte will create an affordable place for first-time home buyers or for people downsizing. But to neighbors, Young’s Keyo Park West is a threat to their property values. They are asking City Council to stop it. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

