October 8, 2017 5:27 AM

Storm chaser’s videos show flooding at Biloxi casinos as Nate makes landfall

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

A Florida man trekked through the strongest part of Hurricane Nate to capture flooding of a Biloxi casino on video.

Mike Theiss, a storm chaser and National Geographic photographer, took video of flooding from the first floor of Golden Nugget Casino Resort Saturday night as the eyewall of Nate made its way over Biloxi and the rest of the Mississippi Coast.

Theiss, founder of Ultimate Chase Storm Video, has been covering tropical cyclones for 30 years.

Hugh Keeton, a reporter at WLOX-TV, reported flooding inside the first floor of Hard Rock Casino Hotel Biloxi.

WLOX also reported flooding in the Beau Rivage Parking lot.

The first floor of the parking lot of the Palace Casino also had flooding Saturday night.

Several parts of U.S. 90 in Biloxi saw flooding late Saturday night. The Weather Channel reports that eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 in East Biloxi were flooded at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Category 1 hurricane was making official landfall about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Jackson County was on the “dirty side” of the hurricane and emergency officials are seeing a 6-feet storm surge.

Earl Etheridge, emergency manager in Jackson County, said if surge rises by 2 feet, then homes could face flooding.

Stay with Sun Herald for everything you need to know about Hurricane Nate.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

National