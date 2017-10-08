Storm chaser’s videos show flooding at Biloxi casinos as Nate makes landfall

1:07 ‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce Pause

1:08 Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto

0:56 Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win

2:09 Manteca-Oakdale: Game Highlights

6:45 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns, Week 6

2:18 These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

2:35 Manteca-Oakdale: Postgame Interviews

4:09 Peterson juror Richelle Nice says she 'did not lie to get on this trial to fry Scott'