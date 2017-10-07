Toys R Us has recalled a baby toy over choking risks.
Toys R Us recalls toy balls due to choking risk

By Teresa Welsh

October 07, 2017 7:59 PM

Toys R Us is recalling Bruin infant wiggle balls over the risk that some of the pieces can detach and pose a choking hazard to babies.

The toy retailer posted a recall alert on its website that said both the ball’s plastic knobs as well as its plastic back are at risk of coming off. The toy is also called a “giggle ball,” Toys R Us said.

“The blue ball has textured bumps for gripping and has orange, green and yellow rubber knobs around the ball,” Toys R Us said in the notice. “The ball wiggles, vibrates and plays three different musical tunes. It has an on/off switch and requires 3 AA batteries to operate.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the balls were purchased between June 2016 and January 2017 for about $13, exclusively at Toys R Us. Of the 29,700 sold, around 3,000 of them were purchased in Canada. The impacted products are model number 5F6342E and also have the Toys “R” Us logo on them.

Toys R Us said there were six reports of parts of the ball breaking off, and in four of those cases children had put pieces in their mouths.

Customers with the defective product can return it to Toys R Us or Babies R Us for a full refund.

