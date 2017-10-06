This university will let you pay your parking fines with peanut butter for a week

Are you bad at parking? Got any peanut butter?
New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, N.M., will allow students, faculty and other employees to pay parking fines with peanut butter for a week later in October. The peanut butter will be donated to a campus food closet.
But there are some conditions.
Donations must total at least 80 oz. of peanut butter – that’s around a $10 donation, depending on where you are in the U.S., which is a good deal considering most campus parking fines are around $35, reports USA Today. Multiple jars are acceptable as long as they total 80 oz.
The peanut butter must not be expired, because who’d want to eat that? The offer’s limited to the first 100 students, faculty or staff, and participants can only pay off one citation with peanut butter – bring some cash for the others.
And appealing the citation forfeits the right to pay it off with peanut butter.
All peanut butter donations will go directly to the Aggie Cupboard as part of the Eat for Pete campaign, which fights food insecurity on campus. Peanut butter donations will be accepted in lieu of fines only for homecoming week on campus, Oct. 23-27. And if people don’t have any citations but would like to donate some peanut butter regardless, that’s fine, too.
The New Mexico school’s not the first to swap peanut butter for parking fines – the offer’s also been made at the University of Alaska, Anchorage, the University of Texas, San Antonio, and Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich., reports USA Today.
