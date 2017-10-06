Jourdan Rodrigue
Jourdan Rodrigue
Jourdan Rodrigue

National

Reporter at center of Cam Newton controversy apologies for old tweets

By Ames Alexander

aalexander@charlotteobserver.com

October 06, 2017 8:39 AM

Jourdan Rodrigue, a Charlotte Observer reporter who covers the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, apologized Thursday for tweets that she sent in 2012 and 2013.

“I apologize for the offensive tweets from my Twitter account 4/5 years ago,” Rodrigue said in a Twitter statement. “There is no excuse for these tweets and the sentiment behind them. I am deeply sorry and apologize.”

In Rodrigue’s old tweets, which she made while in college, she made light of racist remarks made by others and retweeted a racial slur.

In December 2012, she tweeted: “My dad is being super racist as we pass through Navajo land.”

And in August 2013, she tweeted: “He’s the best. Racist jokes the whole drive home.”

In May 2013, Jourdan quoted a Twitter parody account: “The earth moves at 450+ mph that’s 10 times triller than NASCAR Dale Earnhart’s (sic) a b---- n----”

More Videos

Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump 2:41

Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump

Pause
Panthers’ Cam Newton issues apology on Twitter after making sexist remarks to female reporter 1:49

Panthers’ Cam Newton issues apology on Twitter after making sexist remarks to female reporter

Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray 0:56

Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray

Witness talks about pepper-spray incident at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall 0:32

Witness talks about pepper-spray incident at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue

Predictions for Week 6 of Stanislaus District high school football 6:58

Predictions for Week 6 of Stanislaus District high school football

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners 2:43

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes'

Prankster inspired by 'It' gives residents a scare around San Luis Obispo 1:43

Prankster inspired by 'It' gives residents a scare around San Luis Obispo

  • Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

    Carolina Panthers quarterback injects comment into his answer to Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue about teammate Devin Funchess.

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Carolina Panthers quarterback injects comment into his answer to Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue about teammate Devin Funchess.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Observer Editor Sherry Chisenhall said, “The Twitter posts are regrettable and we wish they hadn’t happened. We don’t condone the posts or the messages they convey. We believe Jourdan is deeply sincere in her apology and regret about those tweets.”

Rodrigue, 25, entered the national spotlight Wednesday, after a press conference in which she asked Panthers quarterback Cam Newton a question about a receiver. Newton responded by saying “it’s funny to hear a female talk about (wide receiver) routes.”

That set off national criticism of Newton, with many calling his statement sexist. Yogurt maker Dannon, one of Newton’s sponsors, said Thursday that it’s splitting with the quarterback over the comments. Thursday night, Newton apologized on Twitter in a video.

Rodrigue’s tweets surfaced online Wednesday night.

Rodrigue came to the Observer to cover the Panthers in October 2016. She previously covered Penn State for the Centre Daily Times.

More Videos

Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump 2:41

Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump

Pause
Panthers’ Cam Newton issues apology on Twitter after making sexist remarks to female reporter 1:49

Panthers’ Cam Newton issues apology on Twitter after making sexist remarks to female reporter

Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray 0:56

Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray

Witness talks about pepper-spray incident at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall 0:32

Witness talks about pepper-spray incident at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue

Predictions for Week 6 of Stanislaus District high school football 6:58

Predictions for Week 6 of Stanislaus District high school football

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners 2:43

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes'

Prankster inspired by 'It' gives residents a scare around San Luis Obispo 1:43

Prankster inspired by 'It' gives residents a scare around San Luis Obispo

  • Cam Newton apology: "Word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful towards women"

    Cam Newton released an apology video on twitter after a statement he made towards observer reporter Jourdan Roudrigue on Wednesday after practice.

Cam Newton apology: "Word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful towards women"

Cam Newton released an apology video on twitter after a statement he made towards observer reporter Jourdan Roudrigue on Wednesday after practice.

Cam Newton Twitter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video