He crashed into a construction site and killed 2. He tried to crowdfund his fines.

A Texas man who killed two people after drinking and driving attempted to raise money on GoFundMe to make court-ordered payments to the families of his two victims.
Last May, Jan Michael Nieves Delgado was found guilty of two counts of manslaughter after he slammed into a construction site in 2014 and killed two men there, according to KVIA7.
The judge gave Nieves Delgado —who police said had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit — 10 years probation and ordered him to pay $5,000 each to the families of the victims, according to the El Paso Times.
The former Army soldier is making headlines again after he created a GoFundMe page in an attempt to crowdfund the $10,000 he owes.
“Please do NOT donate to this man,” wrote Facebook user Krystina Thompson, who shared a link to the now-deleted GoFundMe page. “He murdered my uncle and one of his co-workers when he struck them with his vehicle while drinking and driving.”
On the GoFundMe page — also captured in a screengrab by the El Paso Times — Nieves Delgado wrote: “Back in 2014 I made a big mistake while being enlisted in the Army, ended up being kicked out unfairly and even tho I got probation since I was involved in an accident, now I have to pay $10,000 in restitution to fix all damages.”
“It’s been really hard to pay that much back when you have probation and it becomes so hard to find a job and then when you find a job you don’t make enough,” he continued. “Please help me pay back and get some weight off my shoulders.”
Here’s a screengrab from the alleged GoFundMe page, deleted on Tuesday.
Originally, Nieves Delgado faced up to 20 years in prison for each count of manslaughter for killing Jimmy Joe Broadstreet, 54, and James Green, 39, according to NBC5.
Nieves Delgado allegedly told police he had three shots before driving, according to KVIA, and that he was behind the wheel because his other friend was too intoxicated.
Family members of the victims expressed anger about what they viewed as a light sentence — and that fury was only multiplied when learning about Nieves Delgado’s GoFundMe page.
“Appalled,” Jaque Desso, whose stepfather Broadstreet died in the accident, told the Times. “It baffled me that he is upset that he got fired from the military ... How he thinks it’s unfair, just baffles me.”
Others on Thompson’s Facebook post agree.
“I was about to go and be REAL rude on the page but I think it’s been taken down,” wrote Stephanie Bell. “I’m sorry to hear about your family and I’m more sorry to hear that the system failed you and your family.”
