This former ‘parent of the year’ made kids kill a kitten and parade outside naked, court records say

What a difference a decade makes.
In 2006, Deidre Matthews and her husband Jerry Matthews were named ‘Adoptive Parents of the Year’ for northeast Oklahoma by the Department of Human Services, according to the Grand Lake News.
But on Wednesday, Matthews — a 50-year-old now living in Independence, Missouri — was sentenced to four years in jail for child abuse after a judge revised her original life sentence, according to Tulsa World.
The charges against Matthews and her now-ex-husband, who agreed to testify against his wife in 2016 in exchange for a suspended life sentence, are harrowing, according to Inquisitr.
According to court documents, Matthews forced different children to bash a kitten’s head into a tree until it died, walk around outside the house naked and sit in a dog cage while handcuffed.
There were other cruel punishments, according to the Grand Lake News, including Matthews refusing to seek medical treatment for her two teen daughters after they were bitten by her pet monkeys.
Along with having 50 animals, including three spider monkeys and 11 lemurs, Matthews had nine children living with her and her husband in a two-bedroom mobile home, according to NewsOK.
Matthews pleaded no contest to 12 counts of child abuse, neglect and endangerment, according to the Tulsa World, and is ordered to stay away from her victims. Upon her release, she is not allowed to have children in her custody or home.
The children — aged 4 to 17 and abused starting in 2009, according to court documents — are no longer in the custody of Deidre and Jerry Matthews.
