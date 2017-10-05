McClatchy
McClatchy

National

‘Dude had some skills:’ Taqueria burglar cooks big dinner, cleans up – and leaves tip

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 9:46 AM

HICKSVILLE, N.Y.

A burglar made a clean getaway from a Long Island restaurant after emptying the cash register, cooking a meal and washing the dishes.

Will Colon tells Newsday he found bent burglar bars when he arrived Tuesday at Nelly’s Taqueria in Hicksville, New York.

Security video showed the intruder put on food-service gloves and started heating up a pot before hammering the register open. He pocketed the money and put a dollar in the tip jar.

Then, Colon says, the man started “cooking up a storm” in the dark – beans, chicken, shrimp.

Colon says “the dude had some skills.”

After eating, he covered and refrigerated the food and wiped down surfaces.

Security video showed the same man was there the night before but didn’t cook.

